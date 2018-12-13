German Musicians on Saudi Tour Astonished by Response to Their Concerts

Birgit Erichson and Vasil Laghidze (Twitter)

German musicians on tour in Saudi Arabia said they were “astonished” by the response to their concerts.

The artists played six gigs over 10 days at multiple venues.

On Tuesday evening in Riyadh the Goethe-Institut hosted Birgit Erichson and Vasil Laghidze, who performed Schubert’s “Winter Journey.”

The lyrics, by Wilhelm Müller, were recited in German by Claudia Ziegeler and — in a world premiere — in Arabic by the Saudi poet Dr. Adel Khamees Alzhrani.

“We are astonished at how the audience in Riyadh and Jeddah responded,” said pianist Laghidze. “We got overwhelming support from music lovers. The audience here is very enthusiastic.”

On Monday German Ambassador Jorg Ranau hosted a concert at his residence in the diplomatic quarter.

Laghidze and cellist Erichson were joined by violinist Ulrich Beetz, with the trio delighting a national and international gathering with music from Haydn, Schubert and Dvorak.

An embassy press officer said the musicians were well-received amid “thunderous applause.”

The French Consul General El-Mostafa Mihraje hosted the trio’s performance of an all-Debussy concert, including the famous Clair de Lune, played under the stars.

Other venues for the visiting artists included the German diplomatic missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, the French Consulate General in Jeddah and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, a research institute in Thuwal.

