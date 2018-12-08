German Town Immortalizes Elvis Presley on Traffic Lights

(UPI)

The German town where Elvis Presley was stationed while serving in the Army has immortalized the King by putting his likeness on pedestrian traffic signals.

The three crossing signals, installed in Elvis Presley Square in Fiedberg, feature an image of Elvis standing at a microphone for the red "Don't Walk" signal and the silhouette of the performer doing his signature dance moves for the green "Walk" signal.

Marion Gotz, a local politician, said the signals received the approval of the local police department and cost the city about $1,027.

Elvis was stationed in Friedberg for a time when he served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1960.

