Get Into the U.S. 'Ice Castle' Experience With Icicles Galore

A Wisconsin "Ice Castle" is set to open its doors Wednesday, with visitors being treated to an icy theme park experience.

Ice Castles LLC, which operates six Ice Castles across North America, said the Lake Geneva Ice Castle will be open to the public starting Wednesday, and will be open six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

The attraction features "hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists," the company said on its website. "The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more."

Ice Castles president Ryan Davis said admission tickets are now on sale, and buyers must choose a specific time for their visit and arrive within a 30-minute window. He said visitors do not have a time limit once inside, but staggering entrance times helps avoid overcrowding.

