Get Yourself a Nice Holiday After U.S. Vote Or Maybe!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The lucky winner can choose to go to Spain, Morocco, Portugal, Cambodia, Laos, Peru, New Zealand or Egypt.

If you voted in the 2018 US midterm elections, you could get yourself a nice holiday courtesy of a tour company's promotion.

According to Thrillist, travel company named Contiki is offering free trip to New Zealand, Spain, or Peru just for voting. Those between ages of 18 and 35 who cast a ballot in this year's midterm election, are eligible to win a trip on one of five Contiki guided tours with destinations across the globe.

Those interested to participate in the contest have to follow Contiki on Instagram, post a picture with "I Voted!" sticker or mail-in ballot, and tag @Contiki with the hashtag #votewithnoregrets. The lucky winner will get to choose between 15 days in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal; nine days in Cambodia and Laos; eight days in Peru; nine days on New Zealand's South Island; or eight days in Egypt.

Not only this, the tours include accommodations and meals, plus the winner will get $1000 (Dh3,600 approx) in airfare credit to get there. However, Thrillist warns that as it is illegal in some states to take a picture of your ballot, voters should stick to the "I Voted!" sticker selfie alone, MSN reports.

Contestants should send in their entries by Wednesday evening and the winner will be announced on November 7.

This article has been adapted from its original source.