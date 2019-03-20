Gilded Youths: Fools With More Money Than Sense

Maria', whose full name is not known, is seen behind the wheel of a Bentley (Instagram)

A Russian tycoon's son has boasted about his wealth by urinating on $3,000 worth of US dollar bills in a sink.

His video is among the latest bad taste antics by the scions of the super rich.

The unnamed young man posted his footage on an Instagram account dedicated to stunts by the so-called 'golden spoon generation', the offspring of Reds-to-Riches moguls.

One critic commented: 'These gilded youths are fools with more money than sense.'

Another posting shows a glamorous young woman named Maria posing beside a private jet.

She is quoted saying: 'A sum the same as your annual income drops daily into my bank account.'

The average salary in Russia is around £5,500 per year.

Maria is also seen flaunting her wealth in a sports car.

One more wealthy Russian puts is Rolex in a bowl of cereal and adds milk.

Another rich heir with expensive tastes from the Russian Caucasus - who loves to be seen in London, as well as Switzerland and Italy - is seen at Secret Room, a VIP nightspot in Dubai, sinking £150-a-bottle Cristal Champagne, originally created in 1876 for Russian Tsar Alexander II.

This oligarch son named only Alexander on posted the message: 'Three Cristal (bottles) are not enough.'

He is also seen in the snow with bottles of Cristal.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has previous taken a dim view of Russians flaunting their wealth.

And he told young entrepreneurs: 'Profit itself is important only from the point of view that it provides an opportunity for further development.

'Being the richest guy in the cemetery is not the most fun story.

'Self-realisation in life is generally the most important, most basic, thing, that bringing satisfaction from life.'

