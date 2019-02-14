Gimmick Letter Dwells on 5-Year Gruel of Dubai's 2020 Expo

Handwritten letter tells UAE's 5-year love story (Twitter)

Expo 2020 Dubai has written a letter to the UAE to show its love for the nation that will host the biggest event the region has ever seen.

On February 14, Expo 2020 shared its handwritten letter, expressing love, commitment and a shared future, with the country that has given, and continues to give, us all so much.

The UAE will welcome the world to Expo between October 2020 and April 2021, but that adventure began more than five years ago. The handwritten letter expresses the appreciation of a journey shared since Dubai won the bid to host the World Expo in 2020.

At a time of year when we emphasise our feelings towards loved ones, Expo 2020 wants to show its gratitude to a country that makes the impossible possible. Expo 2020 holds the key values of the UAE close to its heart: tolerance, understanding and working together for a sustainable and shared future.

Like the shade of the ghaf tree, which has traditionally been a meeting place that sparks creativity and innovation, Expo 2020 is the future site upon which the UAE will make its mark on the global stage as an example of a tolerant society leading the way to a better future for all.

A nation of boundless aspiration and innovative ideas, not to mention the splendid landscapes and boundless things to do, the UAE is truly a warm and welcoming nation. It is no wonder more than 200 nationalities call it home.

When your personal letter from Expo 2020 arrives, we encourage you to share it and your special moments in the UAE on social media using #Expo2020.

A LETTER OF LOVE TO THE UAE

It feels like it was only yesterday that we began this journey together.

Can you believe it was more than five years ago?

Do you remember the celebrations that swept across our nation? In our schools, in our offices, on our streets, and in our homes.

Do you remember how we felt? How could we forget! The joy, the excitement, the pride. Then and there we knew this was something special - but the best is yet to come.

As that day draws closer, the clock ticks ever louder. And when the world arrives, we'll all be ready to greet them. New friends and old, we'll learn, play and explore.

Thank you for walking this road with me, and for your support and love. Together, we are creating the 'I was there' moment of our time.

I can't wait to welcome you, your loved ones, and millions from around the world!

With love,

Expo 2020

This article has been adapted from its original source.