Gmail, Google Drive Stop in World Causing Panic

Google said it is investigating reports of users worldwide being unable to use Gmail, Google Drive and other services.

The issue was first reported by Google at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, with the tech giant stating that both Gmail and Google Drive were experiencing service disruptions.

Google said through its G Suite Status Dashboard that affected users would be able to access both services but would see "error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

Hours later, it also said that users would experience issues accessing or attaching files in various Google products as well as accessing and saving draft emails and sending emails. The uploading and downloading of files may also be unsuccessful.

"We are continuing to investigate this issue," it said, adding that it would have an update at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday with when it expects the issue to be resolved.

The issue also appears to be impacting Google Maps with users who try to access Street View greeted with a black screen instead of images of the input location.

The Google Cloud Status Dashboard, which provides status information on services that use the Google Cloud Platform, reported that Google App Engine was out of service and Google Cloud Storage was experiencing service disruption.

"Our Engineering team understands the root cause and is working to implement the solution. We will provide another status update by Tuesday, 2019-03-12 22:45 US/Pacific with current details," it said.

The issues have affected users in the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America, the Guardian reported.

Google services have over 1 billion active users.

