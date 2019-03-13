Google Celebrates 30th of World Wide Web

Google celebrated 30 years World Wide Web (Twitter)

Google marked the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web with a new Doodle on its homepage Tuesday.

"Google" is spelled out in old-fashioned graphics with a clunky-looking, desktop computer substituted for the second "O" in the word. A spinning image of the Earth is on the device's screen.

The computer is plugged into a wall phone line in the first "O" in "Google."

"There are very few innovations that have truly changed everything," Jeff Jaffe, chief executive officer of the World Wide Web Consortium, said in a statement. "The Web is the most impactful innovation of our time."

Tim Berners-Lee is credited with inventing the world Wide Web when he was a 33-year-old software engineer. He initially intended to help his colleagues at CERN -- "a large nuclear physics laboratory in Switzerland -- share information amongst multiple computers," Google said on its site.

