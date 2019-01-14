Grand Egyptian Museum Opens in 2019

Egyptian Museum (Shutterstock)

The Minister of Antiquities Khaled Anany announced that the ministry granted $3m to renovate the Egyptian Museum.

The announcement came during Anany’s tour at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) which is planned to be opened this year.

The source of the international grant was not announced, however, Anany stated that the museum’s rehabilitation plan will be carried out with the cooperation of five international museums including the Turin Egyptian Museum in Italy, London’s British Museum, the Louvre in Paris, and the Egyptian Museum of Berlin.

Throughout the visit, Anany followed-up on the progress of preparing for the GEM’s soft opening.

The opening date of the long awaited-for museum is not yet announced. Anany explained that it all depends on the progress of the site’s construction process.

Many of the antiquities located at the Egyptian Museum were transferred over the past two years to their new permanent home at the GEM. Anany previously stated that the transferred relics were replaced with dozens of antiquities which were had been stored at the museum for decades, some of them were never even displayed before.

Since the transfer of most of the monuments, the directors of the Egyptian Museum have been showcasing three relics for the first time on weekly basis.

