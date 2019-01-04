Greenzie Initiative Can Just Shape Saudi Jeddah

Jeddah Cityscape and Landmarks. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Greenzie environmental initiative and Global Shapers organized an event in Jeddah about environmental awareness.

The event gathered six Saudi experts who have initiated projects aimed at improving the environment in the coastal city. They delivered speeches about their projects and experiences.

Three of the speakers focused on investing in the agricultural sector. The event shed light on local achievements by environmental initiatives.

“We wanted to mark the end of 2018 with something good for the planet and the environment. As a new year’s resolution, let us keep the city green and clean,” Greenzie founder Ishraq Al-Haddad said.





Zakiya Bondoqji, who has 16 years’ experience in the environmental field and is the founder of Friends of Jeddah Parks, said: “It’s really great that Greenzie has brought together those who always give back to their community.”

The event screened a documentary about Friends of Jeddah Parks to showcase the improvements it has made to Nazeeh and Wartan Park, Faisal Zahid Sports Park and Amira Tarabulsi Public Park.

Ahmad Ansari, vice president for environment affairs at the General Presidency of Meteorology and Environment Protection (PME), said the PME is working on 13 projects to renovate areas that have been environmentally damaged.

“As a government sector, we’re required to protect our environment,” he added.

