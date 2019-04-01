A Guitarist at The Egyptian Opera House. What More Do You Want!

(Shutterstock)

Egyptian classical guitarist Emad Hamdy is gearing up for his “Guitar and Orchestra” concert, to take place on Tuesday at the Alexandria Opera House.

Conducted by Magdy Boghdady, head of the Artistic House at the Cairo Opera, Hamdy will be accompanied by the Alexandria Opera Orchestra.

The evening will include a repertoire of works for guitar and orchestra by Luigi Boccherini, Mauro Giuliani, Emilio Pujol, Sixto Rodriguez and others.

"I am looking forward to a great concert with Maestro Boghdady and the orchestra. The concert will also feature cellist Kamel Salah in a in double-concerto," Hamdy told Ahram Online.

Hamdy is also a professor of guitar at the Cairo Opera House and the American University in Cairo, and teaches guitar at the Talents Development Centre, operating under the Cairo Opera House.

He is a returning musician to the Cairo Opera House and other halls across Cairo and Alexandria. He has performed numerous chamber works and recitals. He also collaborates with numerous musicians, including violinist Hassan Sharara.

On Friday 5 April, Hamdy and Sharara will put on a concert at the Cairo Opera House. Their repertoire includes the duo's standards, such as works by Sarasate, Piazzolla, Granados, De Falla and many other composers.

