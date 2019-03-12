Hair Transplant Operation Kills Businessman from Mumbai

(Shutterstock)

A 43-year-old businessman from Mumbai, India, died two days after undergoing hair transplant.

The man was rushed to Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, Maharashtra, with breathing difficulty and swelling on his face and throat. He died on Saturday, 50 hours of undergoing the procedure.

According to TOI report quoted by Times Now, Shrawan Kumar Chaudhary, was implanted with 9,500 hair grafts in a procedure that lasted over 15 hours. According to doctors, Chaudhary suffered an anaphylactic shock which is a severe life-threatening reaction, including painkillers or drugs and could not be revived.

Although hair transplant is considered to be common, it is likely to cause complications, including bleeding and infection. It is a type of surgery in which a plastic or dermatological surgeon implants existing hair to fill an area with no or thin hair. Hair transplant can cause side effects which are said to subside within weeks but in certain cases side effects can become life-threatening.

According to reports, patients who undergo the procedure, are likely to develop swelling of the scalp, bruising around the eyes, itching, pain, numbness or lack of sensation on the treated areas of the scalp, shock loss, inflammation or infection of the hair follicles, also called folliculitis.

Chaudhary's death has raised questions on the safety of hair transplant and an inquiry has been initiated.

