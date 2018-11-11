Headteacher Turns One of UK's Worst Primary Schools Into an Award-Winner

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A headteacher who took over one of the UK's worst primary schools aged 27 explained that the main ingredient of the four-year turn around was 'caring'.

Sam Coy, now 31, took over 210-pupil Benjamin Adlard School in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, four years ago and in his first 12 months at the helm, upped the Ofsted rating two places from 'inadequate' to 'good'.

Nationally, the school's year six pupils were behind their peers by up to nine terms in certain subjects.

Instead of disruptive children being thrown out of classrooms and left to wander the corridors, or being sent to a year head, Mr Coy thought up a clever idea that would help pupils calm down.

Disruptive children were instead sent to the school's forest garden to cool off.

Here, they could plant vegetables and look after chickens and even play a game of conkers.

Among a string of clever incentives for the school's pupils is 'head for the day' where one lucky pupil gets to don one of the head's ties and take on his duties for a day.