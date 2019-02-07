Hilarious Look at Valentine Day From Family Album

(Reddit/ fakedoctor11)

It is just over a week until Valentine's Day and those looking for inspirations should certainly look elsewhere.



A hilarious online gallery compiled by Awkward Family Photos has revealed the cringeworthy gestures people have made to their lovers on the most romantic day of the year.

In many cases children's attempts at romance have got rather lost in translation, ending offensive rather than endearing.

And when it comes to gifts these lovers are far more original than to give a bunch of red roses.

One well-meaning girlfriend sends her partner an unconvincing 'heart-shaped' pizza on February 14 while one woman receives a visit from a half-naked 'cupid' to her office.

