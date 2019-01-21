Hilarious Moment as Stray Dog Struts on Catwalk of Glitzy Indian Fashion Show

Glitzy Fashion Show in India. (Twitter)

This is the hilarious moment a stray dog steals the spotlight when he struts across the stage of a glamourous fashion show in India.

The clip, recorded at a Rohit Bal catwalk in Mumbai, captures the excitable pup as he strolls across the stage in front of models in stunning red and gold gowns.

His stage invasion comes moments before Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra begins his much-anticipated walk.

But the dog takes no notice of the commotion elsewhere as he basks in the limelight and appears to pose.

Models stood to his left glance nervously at the pooch - unsure of what to do in a situation like this.

The dog then runs across the stage in front of them as three models make their way down the runway below.