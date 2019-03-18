HINDAMME Helps East Meets West in The Fashion Scene

Hindamme's Newest Design (Twitter)

Saudi luxury brand HINDAMME has a strong presence in the fashion scene in Saudi Arabia, with its “East meets West” trademark.

HINDAMME launched its latest capsule Futur Antérieur, which consists of luxury sportswear, in January. This collection is different from previous ones, which featured more elements from the past, Saudi designer and HINDAMME founder Mohammed Khoja told Arab News.

“It’s a smaller capsule but full of energy and I really feel it takes the concept of something considered quite restricted such as sportswear and elevates it, with its use of vibrant detailing and prints of cultural Saudi patterns. It’s also very forward-thinking and presents a very futuristic theme in comparison to work I’ve done before.”

“The capsule is pretty much an amalgamation of my work, presenting my signature HINDAMME look with its integration of reimagined heritage patterns in a contemporary format. It is differentiated as I feel the patterns are more colorful and vibrant but are balanced out with solid darker colors. It’s also the first time I’ve done tracksuits.”

Khoja has always had a fascination with sportswear. “I wanted to create pieces that were easy to wear, functional yet were also high-end and portrayed elements of our culture in a modern way. I used jersey, velvet and combined luxury detailing such as metallic embroidery and satin-paneled prints featuring modernized heritage patterns.”

The name Futur Antérieur represents the capsule’s message, Khoja said. “The relationship of past and future. Having lived in France for many years and being exposed to French language and culture, I felt the grammatical term, Futur Anterieur, which is used to express a future action that is expected to happen before a time of reference in the future, was very fitting.”

Traditional Arabian heritage motifs are echoed in this futuristic capsule, making it appeal to many types of consumers.

“I feel inspired to be able to portray my culture and heritage and I’d like to expose newer generations to this heritage as well as making it universally appealing to my Western clients. This time the heritage patterns are more colorful, vibrant, there’s also the use of neon. It’s sports luxe and urban and futuristic, yet also carries with it elements of the past,” Khoja told Arab News.

Explaining his choice of heritage prints and which area in the Kingdom inspires him to use their heritage prints, Khoja said that he had always been drawn to Al-Qatt Al-Asiri.

“There is such a universal appeal to these tribal patterns and I share a deep appreciation of its aesthetic as well as the meanings behind its symbolism. I feel proud to say that I was the first to integrate it into contemporary ready-to-wear, and now I see it being used more often, which makes me quite happy to know designers are reflecting more toward our past for inspiration to create a future.”

Through HINDAMME, Khoja aspires to create a sense of integration between the Middle East and the West “as well as presenting a link between past, present and future through design. I want to reverse the tables and be able to export more of our design and culture to a global audience.”

Khoja’s recap on the Season III collection that was launched in March 2018:

The designer said that he was inspired by mystic and astrological themes in the previous collection.

“I was so inspired by the Islamic Golden age with Season III and all the incredible accomplishments during that era, especially within the field of astronomy. I was also very inspired by the works of poets such as Rumi and surrealist designers such as Schiaparelli.”

One of Season III’s pieces, “Arabian Dream,” was inspired by Saudi Arabian former minister of petroleum and mineral resources Ali Ibrahim Al-Naimi’s book “Out of the Desert: My Journey from Nomadic Bedouin to the Heart of Global Oil.”

“I felt this statement from this Saudi icon was very poignant and can be read and interpreted in multiple ways, but to me the statement basically says ‘yes, we come from humble beginnings and are proud of it as it shaped who we are today,’” Khoja said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.