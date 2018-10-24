Hissing Cobras Under Seat of Motor Scooter in India
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
An alleged smuggler in India was found with three venomous cobras hidden under the seat of his motor scooter.
A video recorded by wildlife officials in Bandipur, Karnataka, shows what authorities found when they stopped the man and searched his scooter.
The man, who had been reported frequenting a nearby forest region for suspected poaching activities, was found to be hiding three hissing cobras under the seat of the vehicle.
The footage shows the snakes were alive and showed aggression toward their rescuers.
Cobras are a protected species in India, but they are prized by poachers for their skins and venom.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- What an animal! Man facing legal action for dragging dog behind his car in Jordan
- Turkish Police Seize 31 Kilos of Heroin Bound for Netherlands
- Smuggled vodka, bribery and beautiful mountains: Americans traveling to Afghanistan tell their stories
- Student from UAE killed by US police, Emiratis respond
- Netanyahu considers use of live ammunition against rock throwers