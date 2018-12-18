Holiday-Makers Stuck in Prague Airport For Hours Due to 'Bomb Threat' in Plane's Toilet

(Shutterstock)

Several holiday-makers to Prague were stuck for hours at the airport after landing due to 'bomb threat' found in the plane's toilet.

The incident occurred last week on Jet2 flight LS887, flying from Manchester to Prague, after the crew discovered a threatening note just thirty minuted before landing.

The plane was evacuated as soon as it landed and was grounded for around four hours while police checked through cabin baggage and interviewed passengers, reported Metro.uk.

Beth Parkinson, 26, who was on the plane with her partner, Paul, said passengers came to know of the threat only after the plane landed in the Czech Republic capital. Parkinson revealed a single toilet cubicle at the front of the plane was locked around 30 minutes before touchdown. "We were just told the flush was broken and we should use the toilets at the back of the plane. Everything seemed normal during the flight," she said.

The plane's captain announced to passengers of the possible bomb threat only after landing. "As soon as we landed the captain said someone had left a threatening note in a toilet and we were not to move and had to leave everything on the plane. Everyone was looking around but it was quite orderly," Parkinson added.

The passengers were stuck at the airport for about four hours after landing. "They've given us water, tea and biscuits but nobody from Jet2 is here. We don't know what the threat was. And we haven't been told anything. At the last minute, we're just waiting to collect our bags. They've taken all the luggage off the plane and the police have interviewed us one by one while we queue," Parkinson further said.

Prague Airport confirmed that there was a threatening note on the plane which led to the disruption. A Jet2 spokesperson said, "Czech Authorities were called to undertake security checks on one of our aircraft in Prague due to a security alert. The aircraft has been cleared to return to service following these checks. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused, however, the safety and welfare of everyone onboard will always be our number one priority."

This article has been adapted from its original source.