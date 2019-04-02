How Did This Gang Defraud People in The UAE?

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with Ajman Police, arrested a gang of 24 Asian nationals in an apartment in Ajman. They were suspected of defrauding people through phone scams. Abu Dhabi Police shared a video of the arrest on their official Instagram account.

According to Brigadier Imran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Director of CID, the suspects have been making phone calls to residents promising them bogus cash prices.

The perpetrators asked them to transfer telephone recharge cards as processing charges for the cash prizes, he said.

