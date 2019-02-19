How Many Calls Does Saudi Health Ministry Get in a Week?
The 937 Service Center is one of the ministry’s key initiatives and aims to provide medical services. (Shutterstock/ File)
The Saudi Ministry of Health’s 937 Service Center received 160,845 calls from throughout the Kingdom last week, officials reported on Sunday.
According to the ministry, these calls included 42,737 medical consultations, 10,775 complaints, 235 transfer requests from one hospital to another, 44,641 inquiries, and 62,457 appointment requests.
The 937 Service Center provides a range of services, including the ministry’s updates, health services, emergency calls, medical consultation, hospital transfer requests, and complaints about public and private health facilities in the Kingdom.
The 937 Service Center is one of the ministry’s key initiatives and aims to provide medical services through its toll-free number to international standards. Boosting the health care services in the Kingdom is an integral part of Vision 2030.
