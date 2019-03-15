How the Police Arrested The Christchurch Mosque Shooter

An image grab from TV New Zealand taken on March 15, 2019 shows armed New Zealand special forces arriving outside the mosque following a shooting in Christchurch. (AFP Photo)

A fearless police officer has been hailed a hero after dramatically pulling one of the suspected Christchurch mosque shooters from a car during a dramatic roadside arrest.

Footage filmed by a passing motorist shows the gunman's white station wagon wedged between the gutter and another police car, with its front wheels spinning in the air.

The suspect is still inside the car as the two officer's approached the car with their weapons drawn - knowing the suspect would have been carrying multiple high-powered weapons.

One officer reached inside the vehicle and dragged the driver out.

The footage also shows the officer hit the man, who is wearing dark clothing.

The arrest came after a police car smashed into the gunman's station-wagon and into they kerb.

Three men and one woman are been arrested over the horrific shooting that's left 49 dead and 48 injured.

One gunman, who identified himself as Australian man Brenton Tarrant, 28, used a GoPro to film himself driving to the mosque listening to folk music with at least six weapons on the floor of his car.

Tarrant also posted a 73-page manifesto to Twitter before the killings, describing them as a 'terrorist attack'.

In the manifesto, where he also identifies himself as a white supremacist, he claims he's of 'British stock'.

People were also reportedly shot at the nearby Linwood Masjid mosque on Friday afternoon, and there were reports of another shooting outside Christchurch Hospital and a bomb found in a car three kilometres from the mosque.

Police have urged people near the area to stay indoors and report suspicious behaviour, describing the incident as 'critical'.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters on Friday there had been 'huge acts of bravery' to make the arrests, but warned anyone against assuming the threat was over.

He said there had been bombs found on cars in Christchurch, but the Defence Force had 'taken care of that'.

Without going into detail, the Commissioner also said: 'There was a claim, and that person is safe.'

He urged Muslims in New Zealand not to go to mosques today.

TIMELINE OF TERROR

A 28-year-old Australian man entered a mosque in central Christchurch on Friday afternoon and opened fire on people gathered inside the building - killing at least 49 people and leaving more than 20 seriously injured.

This is how the incident unfolded in local New Zealand Time.

1.40pm: First reports of a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch.

A man entered the mosque with an automatic weapon and opened fire on people inside.

2.11pm: Police confirmed they were attending an 'evolving situation' in Christchruch.

Gunshots are heard in the area outside Masid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, with one saying she attempted to give CPR to an injured person but they died.

2.17pm: Multiple schools went into lockdown in Christchurch.

People who were in the mosque began to leave covered in blood and with gunshot wounds.

2.47pm: First reports of six people dead, three in a critical condition and three with serious injuries.

2.54pm: Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the situation is 'serious and evolving' and told people to remain indoors and stay off the streets.

The Canterbury District Health Board activated its mass casualty plan.

3.12pm: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cancelled her afternoon arrangements.

3.21pm: Christchurch City Council locked down many of their central city buildings.

3.33pm: First reports of a bomb in a beige Subaru that crashed on Strickland Street, three kilometres from the shootings.

3.40pm: Police confirmed there were multiple simultaneous attacks on mosques in Christchurch.

3.45pm: Reports of multiple shots fired at the shootings, which are ongoing.

3.59pm: 300 people were reported to be inside the moque.

4.00pm: One person is confirmed to be in custody but there are warnings there may be others out there.

Police commissioner Mike Bush urges Muslims across New Zealand to stay away from their local mosque.

4.10pm: Jacinda Ardern calls Friday 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'.

5.27pm: First reports of a second shooting.

A witness said a Muslim local chased the shooters at the mosque in Linwood, firing in 'self defence'.

5.31pm: Four people are confirmed to be in custody. including one woman.

Multiple fatalities were reported.

7.07pm: It was confirmed an AR15 rifle was used in the attack.

7.20pm: Dunedin Street was cordoned off.

Reports the attackers planned to also target the Al Huda Mosque.

7.26pm: At least 40 people were confirmed dead, Jacinda Ardern confirmed.

7.34pm: Confirmed that 48 people were being treated in hospital.

7.46pm: Britomart train station in central Auckland was evacuated after bags were found unattended.

The bags were deemed not suspicious.

8.35pm: New Zealand's Government confirmed this is the first time ever the terror level has been lifted from low to high.

9.03pm: Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirms that the death toll has risen to 49.

He also confirmed that a man in his late twenties was charged with murder.