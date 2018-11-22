Human Chain Skaters on Frozen River in Canada Set Guinness Record

(@Chain4ChangeWPG/ Twitter)

Guinness World Records confirmed 395 skaters set a world record when they formed a human chain on a frozen river in Canada.

The record-keeping organization said the Chain for Change project, a fundraiser for CancerCare Manitoba, gathered 395 people on the Red River Mutual Trail at the Forks in Manitoba and they skated in the form of a human chain.

The group set the record for the longest line of ice skaters.

The event also raised more than $110,000 for the cancer charity.

The record attempt took place Feb. 4, World Cancer Day, but it took several months for Guinness to review the submitted documents and certify the record.

