Humble Billionaire Bill Gates Shock People for Waiting in Line for Burger

The social media user also took a jibe at Donald Trump for the government shutdown.

Bill Gates is one of the richest men in the world but did not hesitate to wait in a queue to get his burger. A photo of Gates standing in a line outside a takeaway store in the US is going viral with netizens all praises for the billionaire's humble act.

The 65-year-old Microsoft founder was captured patiently waiting in the queue and the picture was posted on Facebook by Mike Galos, a former Microsoft employee. Galos wrote: 'When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us." Galos informed that the picture was taken in Seattle and was initially posted in a Microsoft alumni group, which was then reposted by him.

Taking a jibe at Trump who is currently drawing flak online for the longest government shutdown in the history of United States, Galos further wrote: 'This is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House'.

Gates is widely known for donating the highest amount given to any charity and is one of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley. The post has been shared over 16,000 times and garnered a lot of reactions, reported Indian Express.

