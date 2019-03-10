Hundreds Take to Beirut Streets for Women’s Rights in Lebanon

Women’s Day in Beirut (Twitter)

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Beirut Sunday to call for women’s rights and improved living conditions in Lebanon on the heels of International Women’s Day.

Women, migrant workers and supporters of Lebanon’s LGBTQ community were among those who demonstrated under the slogan “For a just economy, we will march” to mark International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.

The protest, which began at Beshara Khoury and moved towards Mina al-Hosn, was organized by a group of women’s rights NGOs and organizations.

This article has been adapted from its original source.