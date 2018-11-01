Hundreds of Stolen Wallets, Credit Cards Block Drainage in Manila

(Shutterstock)

These street cleaners were expecting to find the usual junk and detritus when called to a blocked drain - but instead they found wallets and credit cards.

The sanitation workers had been called to a drain in Batangas City, Manila, Philippines after complaints from local residents about water over-flowing and a foul smell.

They removed the manhole cover and noticed hundreds of ID cards, empty wallets and credit cards - but all the money had been taken.

Police are now investigating the find on October 16 and suspect the wallets and credit cards had been stolen by pickpockets and dumped after the money was removed.

Investigating officer Mario David said: 'It is highly probable that these items were stolen. We will bring the items to the police station so we can contact the owners who are probably victims of pickpocketing.'

The officer also pointed out that the items had been pulled out from deep in the drain, meaning they had been there for quite some time.

Police are now working hard to identify any potential victims to the thefts.

