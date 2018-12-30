Iconic Majida El-Roumi Sings in Saudi Arabia

(AFP/File)

Iconic Lebanese singer Majida el-Roumi arrived in Saudi Arabia Thursday to play her first concert in the kingdom, days after she finished singing at Christmas events in Beirut.

Fans and children greeted Roumi upon her arrival, presenting her with flowers. “Thank you for the warm reception and welcome, Ola, Saudi Arabia,” she tweeted.

On Wednesday, Roumi had tweeted a picture and wrote: “To the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The Lebanese star is set to appear Friday at the Winter Tantoura festival in Saudi Arabia’s al-Ola province.

Among the other performers at the weekslong festival will be Greek musician Yanni, who is set to play Feb. 8.

