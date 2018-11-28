Ikea Store in Italy Makes Winter Special Shelter for Stray Dogs

(Shutterstock/ File)

Follow > Disable alert for Martine Taccia Disable alert for IKEA Follow >

An Ikea store in Italy is being praised for offering shelter to local stray dogs that would be endangered by winter weather.

A video filmed by Martine Taccia, a customer at the Catania, Sicily, store, shows dogs lounging in a "living room" set up inside the furniture store during cold and wet weather in the area.

The customer said officials decided to allow the dogs into the building as a response to a recent incident where some local strays were found poisoned.

"Ikea, however, has decided to react to this ugly tragedy by giving the strays of the industrial district a 'living room' inside the department store, with soft furniture, carpets, water, food and lots of love," Taccia wrote. "The dogs are all very good and are accustomed to human contact and love to sleep there."

She said she heard some of the dogs sleeping at the store have been adopted by customers.

Taccia said the Ikea store has adopted an unofficial slogan: "A perfect living room is where we find our four-legged friend to expect us at the end of the day."

This article has been adapted from its original source.