'Illusion', Sleight of Hand to Rob Bank But he is Quickly Caught by Abu Dhabi Police

(Shutterstock)

A man was arrested for stealing money from a bank in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The teller reported a man had used illusions and sleight of hand to rob him and run away.

According to Brigadier Suhail Saeed Al-Khaili, director of AD Police department, the Asian national had distracted the teller in a side matter.

He then took the money while the teller was busy attending to him.

Then he took the cash and left the bank, as shown on CCTV cameras, in a very normal, carefree and nonchalant manner.

He then went to a money exchange to convert the dollar bills into dirhams.

Police were able to find out the identity of the thief and arrest him.

He confessed to the crime and was transferred to the prosecution.

