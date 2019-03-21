Image of Elephant Created by 6,500 Cans Broke World Record
DoorDash broke a Guinness World Record (Twitter)
Delivery company DoorDash broke a Guinness World Record by using more than 6,500 cans of food to create a giant image of an African elephant.
The company arranged the 6,853 cans of food, collectively weighing more than 6,000 pounds, into an elephant image on the Santa Monica Pier to set the Guinness record for largest canned food mosaic.
The cans used for the image, in addition to nearly a thousand more cans collected for the attempt, were donated to the Los Angeles Food Bank.
The record attempt was part of Project DASH, an acronym for DoorDash Acts for Sustainability and Hunger. The project has collected more than 625,000 pounds of food during its first year.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Where were you when the Twin Towers fell?
- SANYO focuses on cutting-edge, user-friendly technology solutions during GITEX 2009
- Have Pokemon Go and mobile games taken over your workplace?
- Samsung reinforces TV Leadership in MENA region with New SUHD TVs, Smart TVs Powered by Tizen and New Audio Solutions
- Jordanian Jan 17th Ignored: Tyranny Threatens the Hashemite Kingdom from Abroad