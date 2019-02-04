India Breaks World Record With Largest Tower of Cupcakes

The world's largest tower of cupcakes, assembled at a mall in Chennai, India, measured 41 feet, 8 inches tall. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)

A pyramid-shaped collection of pastries assembled at a mall in India broke a Guinness World Record for the tallest tower of cupcakes.

Preethi Kitchen Appliances and Food Consulate Chennai teamed up to bake 18,818 cupcakes as assemble them into a tower measuring 41 feet, 8 inches tall at the Forum Vijya Mall in Chennai.





The cupcakes, which were all made on-site, took about 30 hours to cook and arrange on the pyramid structure.

A Guinness adjudicator was present during the attempt and a surveyor was brought in to use laser triangulation to verify the height of the structure.

The cupcakes were distributed to various charities after the record was certified.

