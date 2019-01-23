Indian Becomes Millionaire in 1st Dubai Ruffle Ticket

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

An Indian expat struck a million dollars in the very first Dubai Duty Free (DDF) raffle he purchased. According to Abhishek Kathel, 30, a friendly conversation over a cup of coffee and his lucky number 8 was the recipe that made him a dollar millionaire overnight.

Kathel and a British expat won $1 million each at the DDF raffle draw on Tuesday.

Speaking to Khaleej Times over the phone, he said: "It was first week of January and I was having coffee with my friend at a popular joint and we talked about the DDF raffle, among other things. He dared me to buy a ticket and he said, 'but it's about Dh1,050'.

"I replied: 'Why not?' I've always been wanting to try my luck," added Kathel, who lives in Sharjah and works as cabin crew for Air Arabia.

A lot of complicated calculations went into purchasing just the right ticket. "I believe in numerology and my lucky number is 8 as my birthday is December 17 (1+7=8). So, I chose ticket number 2582 because 2+5=7 and 8+2=10; 7+10=17."

On Tuesday, Kathel got a call from a Dubai number. "The guy on the other end asked me if I had bought a raffle ticket and I said yes. Then he said: 'Calm yourself, you just won $1 million!'

"His words did not immediately sink in as I was still very sleepy, coming from an evening flight. But after five minutes, I realised that I had won.

"I haven't called anyone yet, not even my parents and siblings who are in Madhya Pradesh, because I want to get hold of the cheque first and would really want to be sure that I'm now a millionaire," he said.

Kathel hasn't planned what he will do the $1 million. "I will first invite my parents and siblings to come to the UAE, then I will probably look to buy for a flat of my own in Dubai."



