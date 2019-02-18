Indian Cine Body Puts 'Blanket' Ban on All Pakistani Actors in Bollywood

(Shutterstock)

A blanket ban has been announced on all of the Pakistani actors and artists working in the Indian film industry.

According to a tweet in ANI, the ban has been announced by All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) following the Pulwama attack. The association has also said that strict action would be taken against the organisation or entity that violates the ban.

The association had also condemned the attack that killed 49 soldiers in a terrorist attack in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

The notice issued by the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) read as follows:-

"All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

Were officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them.

Nation comes first, we stand with our nation, the notice read.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn had also announced on February 17 that his upcoming film "Total Dhamaal" will not be releasing in Pakistan.

"In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Devgn tweeted.

The shooting of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's next project and a commercial, featuring cricketers Virendra Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, was also voluntarily stopped for two hours in Mumbai due to a protest against the Pulwama terror attack.

In the wake of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers, 24 film associations, including Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), staged a protest at Filmcity in Goregaon.

Sehwag, Singh, Raina and VVS Laxman, among others, were shooting for a commercial in Filmcity but they joined the protest to show their solidarity.

