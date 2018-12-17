Indian Cricket Star Buckles Wife's Shoe, Fans Angry, Say Such Pics Shouldn't be on Net

Sakshi captioned the pictures captured from different angles and quipped: 'You paid for the shoes so you tie them too' (Instagram)

The internet was taken by storm on Sunday after former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi posted pictures of him bending down to buckle her shoes.

The series of viral pictures posted on Instagram shows Dhoni bending the knees and buckling his wife's high heeled shoes supposedly at a shopping store.

Sakshi captioned the pictures captured from different angles and quipped: 'You paid for the shoes so you tie them too'. Most netizens were left open-mouthed as they gushed over Dhoni's chivalry as he did not mind helping his wife put on her stilettos in public.

However, the pictures were trolled and Sakshi was slammed by irate Dhoni fans who took offence for making him do up her shoes. DNA quoted one angry netizen who wrote: 'We are disappointed to find such photos of the man we respect so much in the world of cricket. We hope that you won't make a man of his stature do such shameful things'.

Suggesting that such moments should not be shared on social media, one person commented: 'Understand he is your husband and it was sweet of him to do it! Posting in social media is a little of ego boost kind of a post! There are certain things that are private and personal and hope your keep that sanity and respect and mature to not indulge again'.

The trolling episode on social media seemed not to bog down Sakshi who posted yet another another image on Sunday night showing Dhoni fastening a bracelet on her wrist, reported News18. The second image was wittingly captioned: 'You paid for the band so you screw it too'. Wonder how will trollers on the prowl respond.

Dhoni is currently on a short break from international cricket as the Indian team is busy with Test assignment in Australia. He will join the limited-overs side for the ODI series starting January next year.

