Indian Customs Seize Gold Smuggled in Kitchen Plates From Oman

The Indian Customs has waged a new battle — to dig out gold from the hot plates from the passengers travelling to India from Muscat.

The precious yellow metal is getting smuggled through household gadgets from the passengers. “On 17.02.19, Lucknow Team Customs seized gold weighing 699 grams valued at Rs 24,25,530 from a passenger, travelling in flight coming from Muscat to Lucknow. The Gold was concealed in an induction plate,” a statement from Commissioner of Customs, Lucknow said on Tuesday.

