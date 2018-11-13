Indian Husband Tortures Wife, Starves Her to Stop her From Gaining Weight

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The man tortured his wife and recently sent a divorce notice to her.

A man subjected his wife to domestic violence and almost starved her to death as she had 'gained weight'.

The incident was reported in Kondhwa, Maharashtra, where the 34-year-old woman approached police and filed a case against her husband.

Citing the police sources, Times Now reported that the accused and her wife were married in June 2006 but troubles began within six months of the marriage.

The man is said to have kept his wife without food for several days because she had put on weight. He then left her and their two children and fled to Bavdhan.

The man tortured his wife between 2006 and 2016 and recently sent a divorce notice to her. The woman told police in her complaint that in spite of trying to mend the relationship, her husband was adamant not to return to the family.

The woman has filed a legal complaint against her estranged husband and has also lost her job, making it difficult for her to make ends meet, the report said.

