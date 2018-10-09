Indian Police Look After Baby While Mom Takes Exam

(Twitter Photo)

The humane act of the cops is being appreciated widely on social media.

Cops in Indian state of Telangana deployed at an examination centre went above and beyond their duties and took care of a six-month-old baby while his mother wrote the exam.

Five constables of the Mahankali Police Station in Hyderabad on Saturday were attending to the infant, while the mother took the competitive exam without any worries.

Pictures and a video which have gone viral, shows cops cradling the baby in arms and also feeding him a bottle of milk. The humane act of the cops is being appreciated widely on social media.

According to details in Mumbai Mirror, the woman reached at Parsi School in Secunderabad to write exam and was accompanied by her mother to take care of her son. However, the elderly lady was unable to control the crying baby and constables Vara Prasad, Diwakar, Yellaiah, Sudheer and Dinesh, rushed to help the hapless grandmother.

A video shows constable Diwakar with the baby in his arms as he tries to comfort him while other cops took a bottle of milk from the grandmother and fed the crying baby.

"We appreciated our constables for their humane gesture. We have recommended them for rewards which includes an appreciation letter," Mahankali Police Inspector, Varla Jayapal Reddy said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.