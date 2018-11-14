India's Mumbai Police Pays 'Witty' Homage to Legendary Comic Stan Lee

Tribute to comic-book icon, creator of the modern superhero Stan Lee (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Stan Lee Disable alert for Mumbai police Disable alert for Marvel Comics Follow >

With tributes pouring in from around the world for Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who died in Los Angeles on Monday, Mumbai Police and Amul too paid a witty yet touching homage on Twitter.

Stan was also known for his many cameos in films featuring Marvel characters and Mumbai Police took that for an inspiration.

They shared on Twitter a GIF from Spider-Man 3 where Stan plays a regular Joe interacting with Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker. "You know, I guess one person can make a difference," he says.

"We believe so too, Stan!" Mumbai Police tweeted. "Let's keep Stan Lee's legacy alive and continue aspiring to be superheroes in our common ways. #BeASuperhero #StanLeeForever," the tweet continued.

While Amul wrote 'RIP Stan Lee' along with an image of Stan surrounded by Spider-Man and Hulk and other characters. Both Mumbai Police and Amul also tweeted about the success of Avengers: Infinity War, which featured one of Lee's final cameos.

According to HT, Stan Lee fans will get a chance to see him on screen as he is said to have shot his appearances in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Wreck It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel.

This article has been adapted from its original source.