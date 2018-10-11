Indonesia Delivers Baby in Muscat Airport, Emergency Landing Required

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A flight en route to Indonesia had to make an emergency landing at Muscat airport after a pregnant woman went into labour.

The 20-year-old Indonesian woman, Fitri Gusnawati, is the first woman to give birth to a baby on the floor of the plane galley at the Muscat International Airport.

Speaking to the Times of Oman, Gusnawati thanked everyone who helped deliver her baby safely and made her stay as comfortable as possible. "Thank you Oman, thank you Royal Hospital and thank you Muscat airport," she said.

The young mother works as a housemaid in Morocco and was on her way back to Lombok in Indonesia through Jeddah. She was on a Saudi Airline plane when she went into labour. "I left Morocco on Friday, transited in Saudi Arabia, then there was another one in Kuala Lumpur," Gusnawati said, adding, "I am so happy and so is my husband, I am excited to go back home. I left Indonesia for Morocco in June, but I didn't know I was pregnant."

Two women, one Malaysian and another Filipino, helped Gusnawati deliver her son safely after which she and her newborn were transferred to Royal Hospital for treatment. "I was in pain and my water broke, people were very shocked," she said.

The mother and child received treatment at the Royal Hospital.

