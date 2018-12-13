Innocent Photo of Young Girl With Rude Background Goes Viral

A young woman poses for a photo on a balcony. Nothing remarkable about that, until you spot what's going on in the background (Twitter)

At first glance, it appears just like any other photo shared on social media; a young woman poses on a balcony on a summer's evening.

However, a closer look reveals the main subject is being upstaged by some rather saucy antics going on in the background.

Posted by @PirateMulwana on Twitter with the line 'retweet when you see it', the photo has quickly been shared, although some admit they haven't yet spotted what's causing all the fuss.

Behind the young woman, who's sat on a table wearing denim shorts and a white t-shirt, is a clear view of an apartment in which a couple appear to be enjoying some late-night entertainment.

The silhouettes of the pair are seen in the dimly-lit room cutting a raunchy pose.

Unsurprisingly, there have already been hundreds of re-tweets, with many posting a variety of different emojis.

Although it's unclear where the image is shot or whether Photoshop has been liberally applied, it's certainly captured the imagination of social media users.

This article has been adapted from its original source.