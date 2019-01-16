Instructions for Supple Body From UK Fitness Guru

(Camilla Akerberg)

Follow > Disable alert for Camilla Akerberg Follow >

The start of a New Year often brings a new set of resolutions.

But by mid-January, it's all too easy to slip off the health and fitness bandwagon.

Personal trainer Camilla Akerberg revealed the seven ways you can overhaul your body and stick to your fitness goals in 2019.

She said that while you need to hold yourself accountable, it's also important to schedule breaks in advance.

1. Plan your weekly exercise regime in advance

When you walk into the gym, you should know what you're going to do there.

'You should know what it is you are training each day,' Ms Akerberg said.

She also suggested keeping a log of your weekly workouts and ticking them off as you go along.

2. Give yourself a break

Ms Akerberg said it's important to schedule breaks into your routine.

'This can really help you pick up your motivation again to keep on going,' she explained. 'Have a 4-5 day break from training, get plenty of rest and keep on going.'

3. Set realistic goals

'Your training plan should be realistic to what you can keep up with,' Ms Akerberg said.

While sometimes you may feel short of energy, she suggested switching up your routine, instead of resting completely.

'Instead of skipping the gym altogether, I will do an alternative training session that requires less energy,' she explained.

4. Spend less time on your phone and more time inspired

Ms Akerberg said identify what's causing you to delay, or skip out on your workout.

'Spend less time on your phone, or whatever it is you do too much,' she said.

Ms Akerberg suggested reading books about self-development, listening to wellness podcasts, or having a pep talk with a friend.

5. Hold yourself accountable

Ms Akerberg said that while it may be confronting, making your goals public knowledge can help you keep on track.

She suggested either posting about your journey on social media, or telling friends and family, so they can give you an 'extra kick in the butt' to keep on going.

6. Keep things interesting

Variation can be the key to keeping you motivated.

Ms Akerberg suggested adding more variation into your regime, such as taking a new class or even booking into a fitness retreat.

7. Be careful with stimulants

While a morning coffee can help make you feel alert, Ms Akerberg suggested keeping your caffeine (or stimulant) intake to a minimum.

'Only you know where to draw the line in terms of dosage,' she said. 'One person's typical morning shot might make another jittery and unfocused all day.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.