iPhone X Owner From Syria Tweeted Mobile Exploded While Updating

The phone was charging while it was being updated.

Owner of an iPhone X took to Twitter after his phone allegedly exploded during Apple iOS 12.1 update.

The shocking pictures of the badly damaged iPhone X were tweeted by the user @rocky_mohamad who stated that the phone had started to heat up during the update.

The owner of Apple's special 10th anniversary iPhone wrote on Twitter: '@Apple iPhone X just got hot and exploded in the process of upgrading to 12.1 IOS. What's going on here???" Apple responded to his tweet and said: 'That's definitely not expected behavior. DM us, so we can look into this with you'.

According to NDTV report, the tech giant took notice of the exploded iPhone X on Twitter and has reportedly promised an investigation into the matter.

Powered by Apple's latest six-core A11 chipset, iPhone X features a 5.8-inch OLED display - the first iPhone to feature OLED display. The screen has the highest pixel density in an iPhone ever with 458 ppi and is termed as Super Retina display.

With and edge-to-edge display, iPhone X does not have a Home Button like earlier iPhones. It also introduces facial recognition-powered FaceID to iPhones which replaces the finger-print based TouchID that made their debut in iPhones in 2013 with iPhone 5S.

Apple claims that FaceID is powered by TrueDepth camera system on the front, based on multiple neural networks for real-time face recognition.

FaceID only unlocks iPhone X when owners look at it and is designed to prevent spoofing by photos or masks. FaceID can also be used to authenticate Apple Pay payments.

Earlier in August, an Apple iPhone 6 reportedly exploded into flames inside a moving car in Shanghai, China.

