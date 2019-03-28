IRADA Exhibit Promotes 90 Projects in Kingdom

(Shutterstock)

With the participation of about 90 project representatives from the governorates of Aqaba, Karak, Maan, Tafileh and Madaba, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar on Wednesday opened the IRADA programme’s third exhibition.

The exhibition was organised in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the Aqaba Development Corporation and the Jar Al Bahr Cooperative Society, according to a statement sent from the Planning Ministry.

The exhibition aims to provide 90 projects that benefited from the IRADA centres’ services with an opportunity to sell their products directly to citizens and tourists.

The products ranged from food to handicrafts, and were produced by beneficiaries of charitable and cooperative societies from across the five governorates, the statement said.

In the coming months of this year, two exhibitions will be held in the governorates of the northern and central region of the Kingdom, according to the ministry.

Kawar said that the ministry’s support for the exhibition came as part of its efforts to support local communities by strengthening the role of small projects to contribute to economic empowerment and improve living standards.

She added that the ministry had provided assistance related to the promotion of self-employment opportunities in the form of feasibility studies, technical assistance, training and financing for projects and guidelines to overcome obstacles related to product marketing.

The IRADA programme, launched in 2002, is one of the Planning Ministry’s components to boost economic and social productivity, according to the statement, adding that its technical, advisory and training services have contributed to the establishment of more than 11,000 small and medium projects and 3,470 home-based projects, the statement said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.