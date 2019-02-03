Iran in Revolt: 1979 Islamic Revolution in Pictures

In 1979, thousands of Iranians dreaming of a better future chanted "Death to the Shah" [AFP]

An exhibition displaying photos of the 1979 Islamic Revolution opened at the Iranian Artists Forum on Friday.

Over 90 photos are on view at the exhibit “Days of Revolution”, which is part of the 11th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts, the organizers announced.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

“The photographers have taken photos of the early days of the revolution, which I believe can show the reality without any interpretation,” Salehi said.

He expressed thanks to all the Iranian artists in different branches of the visual arts and said, “The artists have made efforts to register the major events of the Islamic Revolution since its victory.”

He also said that Iran’s economy of art is one of the main programs of the ministry and there are plans to boost the art business.

“Days of Revolution” will be running until February 18.

This article has been adapted from its original source.