Iranian Apex Legends Gamers Launch Campaign Against US Sanctions

Iranian gamers who have been having problems with playing Apex Legends have launched a campaign against the U.S. sanctions targeting web services for the free-to-play Battle Royale game.

Speaking to the Persian service of MNS on Tuesday, Ali Fakhar, an official from the National Foundation for Computer Games (NFCG), said that Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides the facilities for Apex Legends gamers.

The foundation has investigated the issue and found the problems have been produced as a result of participation by Amazon Web Services in the sanctions against Iran, he added.

Over 33,000 Iranian gamers are participating in the campaign, which is being supported by the foundation, he said.

Many other users have also joined the campaign with #apexforiran on Twitter, he added.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, Apex Legends was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 4, 2019.

According to Gamesopt, Apex Legends had reached 25 million players in one week after its release with over 2 million peak concurrent players, and by the end of its first month, it had reached 50 million players.

