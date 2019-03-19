Iranian Museum on an Unbelievable Journey With The Dutch

Exhibitions in the National Museum of Iran. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Director of the Drents Museum on Sunday said that he was thrilled to visit the National Museum of Iran. Harry Tupan also called for strengthening cultural cooperation between Iran and the Netherlands.

“I am very happy that I was able to visit this museum today and am excited to see these amazing historic works,” CHTN quoted Tupan as saying.

Fortunately, Iran and the Netherlands have commenced a new chapter of collaboration in cultural arenas, including museum cooperation, and Tehran-Assen cultural relations are being fostered by the “Dutch Archaeology and Art Highlights from the Drents Museum”, he explained.

Loaned by Drents Museum, the event, which will be running through April 6, showcases 331 objects including stone tools, jewelry, and natural human mummies in three sections of archeology, pottery, and paintings, the latter is dedicated to artworks of the 18th to the 20th centuries.

Last week, the Dutch museum won an audience prize in New York at the prestigious Global Fine Art Awards. The prize was granted on March 12 for its contribution to hosting “Iran – Cradle of Civilization”, an enormous loan exhibit on the history of Persia. Loaned by the National Museum of Iran, the exhibit featured earliest developments of agriculture and livestock farming from the very beginning to cuneiform clay tablets, gold beakers and ornaments, bronze weapons and beautifully painted ceramics associated with successive Iranian kingdoms.

