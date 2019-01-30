Iranian Play Staged in Toronto, to be Acted by Persian Director
Iranian director Mohammad Aqebati will perform a stage adaptation of famous Iranian writer Samad Behrangi’s short story “The Little Black Fish” during the Tirgan Nowruz Festival at the Toronto Centre for the Arts in Canada on March 9.
The play is about a fish that lives in a small stream and wants to live a life with aspirations and purpose. He embarks on an eye-opening journey with the spirit of a dreamer experiencing an awakening, but in the process, the path leads him to wisdom, courage, awareness and study of complex social relations.
Peter Sullivan, Nika Nojumi and Luca Nojumi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will be performed in English.
“The Little Black Fish” won several awards, including best director, best set design and best actor at the 25th International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults in Hamedan, Iran in November 2018.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
- Dubai Film Market selects 12 upcoming Arab titles to receive post-production funds
- Mai Masri interview: 3000 Nights is based on a real story
- Gulf Film Festival selects 45 filmmakers for rare opportunity to learn from renowned director Abbas Kiarostami in Dubai
- MINI Film Festival 2007 winners announced - Iranian animator takes first place for the second year running
- The New York City Arab and Iranian Film Festival