Iranian Play Staged in Toronto, to be Acted by Persian Director

Iranian director Mohammad Aqebati will perform a stage adaptation of famous Iranian writer Samad Behrangi’s short story “The Little Black Fish” during the Tirgan Nowruz Festival at the Toronto Centre for the Arts in Canada on March 9.

The play is about a fish that lives in a small stream and wants to live a life with aspirations and purpose. He embarks on an eye-opening journey with the spirit of a dreamer experiencing an awakening, but in the process, the path leads him to wisdom, courage, awareness and study of complex social relations.

Peter Sullivan, Nika Nojumi and Luca Nojumi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will be performed in English.

“The Little Black Fish” won several awards, including best director, best set design and best actor at the 25th International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults in Hamedan, Iran in November 2018.

