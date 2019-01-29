Iranian Troupe to Perform Play About ISIS Atrocities

Fajr International Theater Festival (Twitter)

A large Iranian troupe plans to perform a play entitled “Immortality” about the atrocity of ISIS during the 37th Fajr International Theater Festival.

Amir-Hossein Shafiei will direct the play in the Daneshju Park near the City Theater Complex, the troupe has announced in press release.

The play tells the story of a girl, who in her dreams travels to Syria to find her father who was martyred by ISIS forces in Syria.

“The play actually tries to find the answer to the question that which powers and ideologies are involved in ISIS formation,” said Shafiei who is also the director of Iran’s Center for Dramatic Arts.

“When we are talking about fighting against ISIS, no one can ignore the role of the Iranian soldiers in the struggle,” he added.

A cast of 60 actors and a team of 30 technical crew are collaborating on this project.

The troupe will give its first performance on February 10 and it will be running until the end of February.

The 37th Fajr International Theater Festival will be held in Tehran from February 11 to 23.

