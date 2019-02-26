Iranian Women Trained in 'Living Abc' in Japanese

(Shutterstock)

Women of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan are to be trained in several workshops equipped by Japan.

The workshops aim at better training of women living in the deprived areas of the province, IRNA reported.

An amount of 75,000 euros has been allocated by Japanese Embassy in Iran to supply equipment used in the workshops.

Women receiving the facilities are either taking care of their families or have been forced to take a leading role in their families because their husband or father are not alive or can’t work.

The money is part of a deal between Japanese Ambassador to Iran Mitsugu Saito and Iran's Technical and Vocational Training Organization (TVTO).

“TVTO has provided good bilateral cooperation opportunity with Japan in a bid to eliminate poverty and better use unexploited potentials in Sistan-Baluchestan,” said Khodadad Owliai, director of the provincial TVTO.

The allocated budget will help improve the lives of people in impoverished areas, he said.

The funds will be used to equip Sistan-Baluchestan technical and vocational training centers, especially in Chabahar, Zabol and Zahedan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.