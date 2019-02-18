Iran's 'Tattoo' Wins 'Crystal Bear' in Berlin Film Fest

Crystal bear at Berlin Film Festival (Twitter)

“Tattoo” from Iran won the Crystal Bear for best short in the Generation 14plus at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, the organizers announced on Friday.

The film was contending for the award with 31 other films, including “Leaking Life” by Shunsaku Hayashi from Japan, “Liberty” by Faren Humes from the U.S., “Crocodile” by Jorge Yudice from Spain and “Kids” by Micheal Frei from Switzerland.

Directed by Farhad Delaram, “Tattoo” is about a young girl who wants to renew her driving license but she is sent to the traffic police center for her tattoos.

The Crystal Bear for the best film went to “Stupid Young Heart”, a co-production from Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden by Selma Vilhunen.

The awards were presented by the members of the Youth Jury Generation 14plus, including Theodor Bittner Rosser, Christian Däbritz, Johanna Deventer, Pauline Rebmann and Avesta Schiefer

“House of Hummingbird” by Kim Bo-ra from South Korea received the Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus international jury for best film.

The Special Prize of the Generation 14plus international jury for best short film was presented to “Liberty” by Faren Humes from the USA.

Dutch director Nanouk Leopold, Canadian filmmaker Pascal Plante, and Icelandic filmmaker and screenwriter Maria Solrun were the members of the Generation 14plus international jury.

