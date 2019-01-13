Iraqi Consul Summoned for Advertising Hair Transplant Clinic in Iran

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Iraq's Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim has summoned the country’s consul general to the Iranian city of Mashhad after a video of him advertising for a plastic surgery clinic made the rounds on social media.

The video showed Yassin Sharif advertising for the clinic that also carries out hair transplants.

The consul lauded the center, saying it is affordable and offers what the Iraqi citizen needs in terms of medical services.

But the video drew strong criticism from social media users, saying Sharif’s comments were not compatible with diplomatic behavior.

Others considered his move a service to Iraqi citizens so that they avoid falling victim to fraudulent activities by certain clinics.

The consul had a similar viewpoint, defending his advertisement for the clinic.

Many Iraqis, who are visiting Iran to carry out plastic surgeries or hair transplants, are paying large sums of money but failing to get the results they need, Sharif was quoted as saying.

The consul stressed that he, along with a delegation from the Iraqi mission in Mashhad, had went there to verify that the clinic is specialized in hair transplants and plastic surgery, and is affordable.

